Area wages lag state average

Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC) reported Friday, June 23, that Cape Girardeau County's average wages lagged the state last year by nearly $10,000 per annum for privately-owned industries.
MERIC reports average annual wages for Missouri were $60,159 in 2022, while three Southeast Missouri counties reported the following figures:
Highest wages in Missouri for private employers were reported in the City of St. Louis at $73,685, or $35.43 per hour.
MERIC reported county average wage figures are derived from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, a cooperative program between the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
