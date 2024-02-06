All sections
BusinessJune 26, 2023

Area wages lag state average

Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC) reported Friday, June 23, that Cape Girardeau County's average wages lagged the state last year by nearly $10,000 per annum for privately-owned industries. MERIC reports average annual wages for Missouri were $60,159 in 2022, while three Southeast Missouri counties reported the following figures:...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC) reported Friday, June 23, that Cape Girardeau County's average wages lagged the state last year by nearly $10,000 per annum for privately-owned industries.

MERIC reports average annual wages for Missouri were $60,159 in 2022, while three Southeast Missouri counties reported the following figures:

  • Cape Girardeau County: $50,220, or $24.14 per hour;
  • Perry County: $45,175, or $21.72 per hour;
  • Scott County: $45,804 or $22.02 per hour.
Highest wages in Missouri for private employers were reported in the City of St. Louis at $73,685, or $35.43 per hour.

MERIC reported county average wage figures are derived from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, a cooperative program between the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

