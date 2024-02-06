Area wages lag state average

Highest wages in Missouri for private employers were reported in the City of St. Louis at $73,685, or $35.43 per hour.

MERIC reported county average wage figures are derived from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, a cooperative program between the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

