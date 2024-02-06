Area transitional housing center receives donation

Amen Center, a Christian-based interdenominational transitional center for homeless adults, families and families with children recently received a $600 donation from the Jana Jateff unit of Mary Kay Cosmetics. Amen Center is inside the former Delta Elementary School along Route N.
