Area state lawmakers back Gov. Parson's permanent tax relief plan

Southeast Missouri lawmakers say they support Gov. Mike Parson's call for the state legislature to implement permanent tax relief for Missourians.

Parson said the relief, if passed, would constitute the largest tax cut in state history.

Parson's proposal for a special session of the General Assembly comes on the heels of his July 1 veto of House Bill 2090, which would have authorized one-time $500 tax rebates for individuals making less than $150,000 annually and $1,000 rebates for joint filers making less than $300,000 per year.

"I have always advocated for reducing Missourians' tax burden and support the spirit of this legislation; however, the reality is we can do better for all Missouri taxpayers than HB 2090 and I want to focus on a comprehensive and permanent tax reform package," said Parson in wielding the veto pen.

The measure passed muster in the House May 6, 104-30, and was approved by the Senate the same day by a 32-1 tally.

All legislators in Southeast Missouri voted "yes" on the vetoed bill: Reps. Jamie Burger of Benton, Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater, Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville and Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City.

Jamie Burger (House District 148)

"I support cutting the Missouri income tax. My concern is that we have to be able to sustain these cuts if the economy goes into recession. I'm excited for a special session to analyze the proposal. It's time to take an even deeper look into Missouri tax credits."

Barry Hovis (House District 146)

"There have been discussions in the past about lowering the state income tax to make us more competitive with states without an income tax — e.g., Florida, Texas, Tennessee. Tennessee, for instance, grew 8.9% in population during the last census, a growth figure which outpaced our state.

"There are examples of business owners in Missouri leaving the state and establishing primary residences in those states to help reduce the tax burden. If Missouri wants to retain business and compete for other companies and workers to stay or locate here, we need to take a serious look at the governor's request.