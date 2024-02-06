Area state lawmakers back Gov. Parson's permanent tax relief plan

Southeast Missouri lawmakers say they support Gov. Mike Parson's call for the state legislature to implement permanent tax relief for Missourians.
Parson said the relief, if passed, would constitute the largest tax cut in state history.
Parson's proposal for a special session of the General Assembly comes on the heels of his July 1 veto of House Bill 2090, which would have authorized one-time $500 tax rebates for individuals making less than $150,000 annually and $1,000 rebates for joint filers making less than $300,000 per year.
"I have always advocated for reducing Missourians' tax burden and support the spirit of this legislation; however, the reality is we can do better for all Missouri taxpayers than HB 2090 and I want to focus on a comprehensive and permanent tax reform package," said Parson in wielding the veto pen.
The measure passed muster in the House May 6, 104-30, and was approved by the Senate the same day by a 32-1 tally.
All legislators in Southeast Missouri voted "yes" on the vetoed bill: Reps. Jamie Burger of Benton, Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater, Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville and Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City.
"I support cutting the Missouri income tax. My concern is that we have to be able to sustain these cuts if the economy goes into recession. I'm excited for a special session to analyze the proposal. It's time to take an even deeper look into Missouri tax credits."
"There have been discussions in the past about lowering the state income tax to make us more competitive with states without an income tax — e.g., Florida, Texas, Tennessee. Tennessee, for instance, grew 8.9% in population during the last census, a growth figure which outpaced our state.
"There are examples of business owners in Missouri leaving the state and establishing primary residences in those states to help reduce the tax burden. If Missouri wants to retain business and compete for other companies and workers to stay or locate here, we need to take a serious look at the governor's request.
"While I haven't seen the details, I look forward to hearing more and looking at revenue estimates based off different scenarios which can pay the bills while making us more competitive.
"I had hoped the governor would approve the tax rebate the Senate and House both passed in May. It would have given relief this year to help offset inflationary price increases."
"With record revenues, strong economic performance and significant sums of Missourians' federal tax dollars returning to our state, this session I felt like we approved the right strategic investments that will serve generations of Missourians now and in the future.
"Parson said he wants us — the legislature — to return for a special session to pass legislation to cut taxes and return hard-earned dollars back to Missourians' paychecks. He said his proposal would provide permanent tax relief — as opposed to a one-time stimulus. I'm not exactly sure what that looks like yet.
"I'm all for tax cuts and giving back money the government doesn't need. Most hard-working Missourians will spend money more wisely than the government."
"Now is the perfect time to give hard working people their money back when the state has a surplus. It isn't being done haphazardly, though. It all depends on revenue coming in. We've seen evidence of this working in just the past few years as we have cut taxes, with revenue triggers to implement those cuts and our revenues have increased. I'm in full support of letting our people keep more of their hard earned money."
In his veto session remarks earlier this month, the governor elaborated on his thinking.
"As the nation and Missouri face record inflation, historically high gas prices, and rising food costs, Governor Parson wants to provide permanent tax relief that provides yearly savings to Missourians, as opposed to a one-time stimulus. We have managed our state resources responsibly and our consistent investment in workforce development and infrastructure is providing a strong foundation for Missouri. Now is the time to take additional steps to help alleviate the strain on Missouri families. Permanent tax cuts providing real relief to families, senior citizens, the working class and small businesses every year are a better answer to the inflationary pressures we face — and we look forward to getting it done." Parson said.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.