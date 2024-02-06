All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 30, 2023

Area Scouts honor volunteers

In its annual volunteer recognition dinner Friday, Jan. 27, Boy Scouts of America district executive Chance Ziegler announced various successes for the Cape Girardeau-based district last year in what he called "a challenging time for Scouting."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Shawnee District Boy Scouts of America held its 2023 volunteer recognition dinner Friday, Jan. 27, at Robinson Farms Nxt Gen in Cape Girardeau County. Pictured, Chance Ziegler, district executive, left, and Alarie Ornburn, district activities chairwoman.
Shawnee District Boy Scouts of America held its 2023 volunteer recognition dinner Friday, Jan. 27, at Robinson Farms Nxt Gen in Cape Girardeau County. Pictured, Chance Ziegler, district executive, left, and Alarie Ornburn, district activities chairwoman.Jeff Long

In its annual volunteer recognition dinner Friday, Jan. 27, Boy Scouts of America district executive Chance Ziegler announced various successes for the Cape Girardeau-based district last year in what he called "a challenging time for Scouting."

  • More than 35,000 canned food items were collected during 2022's one-day Scouting for Food event.
  • 450 youth joined BSA programs last year.
  • 859 merit badges were awarded.
  • 13 Scouts earned Eagle Scout rank.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Travis Goode was awarded District Award of Merit.

Greater St. Louis Area Council field director John Rouse told attendees a full 15% of the council's membership is female.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restauranteurs open new locat...
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to ven...
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new locati...
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
BusinessDec. 2
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy