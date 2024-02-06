Area Scouts honor volunteers

In its annual volunteer recognition dinner Friday, Jan. 27, Boy Scouts of America district executive Chance Ziegler announced various successes for the Cape Girardeau-based district last year in what he called "a challenging time for Scouting."
Travis Goode was awarded District Award of Merit.
Greater St. Louis Area Council field director John Rouse told attendees a full 15% of the council's membership is female.
