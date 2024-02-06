Area McDonald's restaurants sold

The new owners are Andi Hilburn-Vaini of West Plains, Missouri, and Brad Short of Anna, Illinois.

"The transition has been seamless," Arch Nemesis spokesman Jeff Brune said, noting the buyers held over all previous owner Shannon Davis's management and executive teams.

"Shannon's father, Jerry Davis, was the first McDonald's franchise owner/operator in Southeast Missouri. He opened his first location in 1968 at 1925 Broadway in Cape Girardeau," Brune said. "Shannon started working at McDonald's while in high school in the 1980s, becoming an approved operator in 2000 and taking over as company president in 2003 upon his father's passing. Shannon grew the organization to its current size, quadrupled sales and grew the company to over 1,000 employees."

