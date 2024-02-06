All sections
May 23, 2022

Area McDonald's restaurants sold

Arch Nemesis LLC Wednesday sold all 18 of its McDonald's restaurant locations in Southeast Missouri. The family-owned corporation launched its first store in 1968 at 1925 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Over the years, two more Cape Girardeau stores were added, plus three in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and one each in Jackson, Marble Hill, Miner, Advance, Benton, Charleston, Piedmont, Doniphan, Van Buren, Malden, Dexter and Sikeston, Missouri.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Eighteen area McDonald's restaurants, including this outlet at 1925 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, were sold Wednesday to buyers from West Plains, Missouri, and Anna, Illinois. The eateries were owned by Shannon Davis.
Eighteen area McDonald's restaurants, including this outlet at 1925 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, were sold Wednesday to buyers from West Plains, Missouri, and Anna, Illinois. The eateries were owned by Shannon Davis.

Arch Nemesis LLC Wednesday sold all 18 of its McDonald's restaurant locations in Southeast Missouri.

The family-owned corporation launched its first store in 1968 at 1925 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Over the years, two more Cape Girardeau stores were added, plus three in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and one each in Jackson, Marble Hill, Miner, Advance, Benton, Charleston, Piedmont, Doniphan, Van Buren, Malden, Dexter and Sikeston, Missouri.

The new owners are Andi Hilburn-Vaini of West Plains, Missouri, and Brad Short of Anna, Illinois.

"The transition has been seamless," Arch Nemesis spokesman Jeff Brune said, noting the buyers held over all previous owner Shannon Davis's management and executive teams.

"Shannon's father, Jerry Davis, was the first McDonald's franchise owner/operator in Southeast Missouri. He opened his first location in 1968 at 1925 Broadway in Cape Girardeau," Brune said. "Shannon started working at McDonald's while in high school in the 1980s, becoming an approved operator in 2000 and taking over as company president in 2003 upon his father's passing. Shannon grew the organization to its current size, quadrupled sales and grew the company to over 1,000 employees."

Business
