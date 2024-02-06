Area McDonald's giving free beverages to educators

In recognition of National Teacher Appreciation Day, observed annually May 4, McDonald's restaurants throughout Southeast Missouri will offer free beverages to teachers through May 14.
To qualify for free beverages, teachers must show a valid educator ID when ordering. No purchase is necessary. Offer is valid at participating location drive-throughs while supplies last.
