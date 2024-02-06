Area Mary Kay consultants earn recognition

Jana Jateff, senior sales director with Mary Kay Cosmetics, recently recognized several star consultants at a banquet at Dexter Bar-B-Que in Cape Girardeau.
Honored as "sapphire stars" for their sales performance the past three months were Chanel Tucker of Cape Girardeau and Donna Shelton of Piedmont, Missouri. Jateff herself has been recognized as a "pearl achiever" by the organization.
Mary Kay Cosmetics began in Dallas in 1963 and has been a leading cosmetic distribution organization for nearly 60 years.
