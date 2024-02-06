Area man named to head key committee of Cattleman's group

Charlie Besher of Bollinger County has been appointed by National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) as chairman of its Property Rights and Environmental Management (PREM) Committee.
Besher, a cow-calf producer in Southeast Missouri, is a 10-year member of NCBA.
"Charlie is a strong advocate for voluntary conservation and has demonstrated through his own operation that cattle producers are America's original conservationists," said NCBA chief counsel Mary-Thomas Hart, staff liaison to the committee.
"As NCBA highlights the sustainability of the cattle industry, Charlie's perspective implementing conservation practices will be essential."
The PREM Committee deals with conservation, natural resources, property rights, endangered species, land and water rights, and related issues.
