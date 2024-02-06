Area leaders praise outgoing Cape Chamber president John Mehner

John Mehner thinks he was around 6 or 7 years old when he saw an episode of The Andy Griffith Show featuring “Freddy Fleet and his Band with a Beat” performing at the Mayberry Chamber of Commerce’s annual dance.

“That’s the first time I ever remember hearing the phrase ‘chamber of commerce,’” he said recently as he reflected on his 28 years as president of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Mehner will leave his chamber post sometime between now and the end of the year. When he was interviewed for this article in late September, he said he had not decided on a specific “last day” or what he plans to do afterward, but it’s clear he doesn’t intend to “retire.”

“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Mehner told B Magazine, “just that I’m not going to retire.”

Asked if he had a new career in mind, he replied “yes” but declined to say what he’s considering.

Business After Hours. Left to right: Vernon Auer, Vivian Overholser, John Mehner and Sherry Ladd. (Southeast Missurian archive)

“My wife [Cape Girardeau’s deputy city manager Molly Mehner] has strongly suggested that I take some time off in between this and when I start my next thing, and I think that’s probably a good call,” he said. “But I am looking forward to what my next career is going to be.”

But even if he chose not to pursue another career, he could justifiably look back on a very successful run as head of the Cape Girardeau Chamber.

The chamber has been part of numerous successful projects and initiatives during Mehner’s tenure, but if you ask him to single any of them out, he’ll say he prefers to consider the growth and development of the community and region as a whole.

“It is very rewarding to me, on behalf of this organization, to just drive around, look around, walk around and see the number of things that this organization has played a part in,” he said. “The chamber wasn’t always necessarily the driver or wasn’t always the reason something happened, but it often had a seat at the table or was involved in negotiations or in the promotion or support [of a project]. And it’s not just me. It could be board people, staff people or it could be me.”

“It’s been a great job in a phenomenal community,” he said. “And the people I’ve worked with have been great, both the team I work with every day as well as community members.”

Chamber of Commerce. Left to right, John Mehner and Jerry Schwab. (Southeast Missurian archive)

Mehner gives the lion’s share of his career success to the chamber’s staff and volunteers, including the 29 chairmen of the chamber’s board of directors he served under through the years.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with so many cool and talented people since 1993,” he said. “A lot of them are still around in various positions in the community and obviously the ones I’m still working with today, who are tremendous.”

One of the people he currently works with, chamber bookkeeper Wilma LeDure, was hired by Mehner’s predecessor, Bob Hendrix, in 1988. LeDure remembers feeling apprehensive when Hendrix announced his retirement. “We worried there would be an employee shake up, but when John was hired, we did a sigh of relief because we already knew his personality,” LeDure told B Magazine.

She said over the years, she has come to think of Mehner more like a member of her family than as her employer. “He’s the best boss I’ve ever had, a decent and terrific guy,” she said. “It’s been a pleasure working with him.”

B Magazine invited a cross section of people who have worked with Mehner in various capacities over the years to comment on his chamber leadership.

John Mehner plans to retire this year from his role as president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. Mehner has been with the organization for nearly three decades. Aaron Eisenhauer ~ B Magazine

“I’ve had the opportunity to serve on the chamber board three times in the last 34 years, the last two with John at the helm,” said Bob Neff of Ford Groves in Cape Girardeau. “There aren’t many people who can remain successful while changing bosses every year, but John has done it well. Our community is a significantly better place having had John Mehner serve in his role for almost 30 years. I feel very fortunate to consider him a friend.”

Montgomery Bank executive vice president Jim Limbaugh and Tom Meyer of Thomas L. Meyer Realty said there was a general belief in 1993 it would be difficult to replace Bob Hendrix, who was chamber president 21 years.

“When Bob Hendrix retired, given his tenure, you would have expected some lost momentum and that it would take time for the void to be filled,” Limbaugh said. “To the contrary, John came in, hit the ground running, and he hasn’t stopped since. There has never been a finer ambassador and leader for our community, region, and state than John Mehner. He’s a fine man who happens to be very good at his job.”