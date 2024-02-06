Area leaders praise outgoing Cape Chamber president John Mehner

John Mehner thinks he was around 6 or 7 years old when he saw an episode of The Andy Griffith Show featuring “Freddy Fleet and his Band with a Beat” performing at the Mayberry Chamber of Commerce’s annual dance.
“That’s the first time I ever remember hearing the phrase ‘chamber of commerce,’” he said recently as he reflected on his 28 years as president of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Mehner will leave his chamber post sometime between now and the end of the year. When he was interviewed for this article in late September, he said he had not decided on a specific “last day” or what he plans to do afterward, but it’s clear he doesn’t intend to “retire.”
“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Mehner told B Magazine, “just that I’m not going to retire.”
Asked if he had a new career in mind, he replied “yes” but declined to say what he’s considering.
“My wife [Cape Girardeau’s deputy city manager Molly Mehner] has strongly suggested that I take some time off in between this and when I start my next thing, and I think that’s probably a good call,” he said. “But I am looking forward to what my next career is going to be.”
But even if he chose not to pursue another career, he could justifiably look back on a very successful run as head of the Cape Girardeau Chamber.
The chamber has been part of numerous successful projects and initiatives during Mehner’s tenure, but if you ask him to single any of them out, he’ll say he prefers to consider the growth and development of the community and region as a whole.
“It is very rewarding to me, on behalf of this organization, to just drive around, look around, walk around and see the number of things that this organization has played a part in,” he said. “The chamber wasn’t always necessarily the driver or wasn’t always the reason something happened, but it often had a seat at the table or was involved in negotiations or in the promotion or support [of a project]. And it’s not just me. It could be board people, staff people or it could be me.”
“It’s been a great job in a phenomenal community,” he said. “And the people I’ve worked with have been great, both the team I work with every day as well as community members.”
Mehner gives the lion’s share of his career success to the chamber’s staff and volunteers, including the 29 chairmen of the chamber’s board of directors he served under through the years.
“I’ve had the privilege of working with so many cool and talented people since 1993,” he said. “A lot of them are still around in various positions in the community and obviously the ones I’m still working with today, who are tremendous.”
One of the people he currently works with, chamber bookkeeper Wilma LeDure, was hired by Mehner’s predecessor, Bob Hendrix, in 1988. LeDure remembers feeling apprehensive when Hendrix announced his retirement. “We worried there would be an employee shake up, but when John was hired, we did a sigh of relief because we already knew his personality,” LeDure told B Magazine.
She said over the years, she has come to think of Mehner more like a member of her family than as her employer. “He’s the best boss I’ve ever had, a decent and terrific guy,” she said. “It’s been a pleasure working with him.”
B Magazine invited a cross section of people who have worked with Mehner in various capacities over the years to comment on his chamber leadership.
“I’ve had the opportunity to serve on the chamber board three times in the last 34 years, the last two with John at the helm,” said Bob Neff of Ford Groves in Cape Girardeau. “There aren’t many people who can remain successful while changing bosses every year, but John has done it well. Our community is a significantly better place having had John Mehner serve in his role for almost 30 years. I feel very fortunate to consider him a friend.”
Montgomery Bank executive vice president Jim Limbaugh and Tom Meyer of Thomas L. Meyer Realty said there was a general belief in 1993 it would be difficult to replace Bob Hendrix, who was chamber president 21 years.
“When Bob Hendrix retired, given his tenure, you would have expected some lost momentum and that it would take time for the void to be filled,” Limbaugh said. “To the contrary, John came in, hit the ground running, and he hasn’t stopped since. There has never been a finer ambassador and leader for our community, region, and state than John Mehner. He’s a fine man who happens to be very good at his job.”
“When Bob retired, John probably knew these were big shoes to fill,” Meyer said. “And you know what? He certainly did fill those shoes and more.”
Meyer was chairman of the chamber’s board of directors in 2013 and said Mehner “was always available to address and discuss many issues that came our way, and even on occasions when we had different points of view, we respected each other in our exchange of ideas for the best of the community.”
Janet Esicar, retired bank officer with First Missouri State Bank, also served a term as head of the chamber’s board of directors. “It was truly one of the highlights of my career,” she said. “John is the utmost professional and an amazing leader, very humble and never one to take credit for his accomplishments. I can say with 100% confidence that our chamber and the entire Cape area is better because of John.”
Jim Maurer, owner of Rhodes 101 Stops, says Mehner “has always been a person I could count on to give me a good perspective on any issue that came up concerning dealings with the city, county or the state of Missouri,” adding “John does a remarkable job as a mediator between local individuals or groups who have some conflict or difference in opinions.”
Several people, including Rust Communications Board of Directors chairman Gary Rust, commented on Mehner’s faith and dependability. “John has served the business community as a reliable and dependable true leader,” Rust said. “I especially appreciate his Christian attitude (which) runs in his family. He will be hard to replace.”
Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Neil Glass is an ex officio member of the chamber board. “John has been a trusted supporter and mentor to me since the day I stepped into the superintendent’s role,” he said. “He has been a steady advocate for our students and school district over the years, always looking for ways to connect the business community to our students.”
Glass added that Mehner “isn’t afraid to make bold decisions to move this community forward. His vision and leadership will be missed, but I know he will continue to have a positive influence on Cape.”
Businesswoman and former 147th District state representative Kathy Swan said she valued Mehner’s advocacy on behalf of Cape Girardeau and the region. “John understands the legislative process well, making him an effective advocate for the Cape area,” she said. “He has been a valuable, well-informed resource regarding business issues as I considered the impact of specific legislation on our community.”
Codefi co-founder James Stapleton says Mehner’s leadership has helped Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area navigate some difficult economic conditions.
“Having worked in many communities in regions across the country, I can’t think of another single individual who has had more influence in a business community than John has had in Cape Girardeau,” Stapleton said. “During John’s leadership, the area has withstood several national recessions, state budget crises, and considerable state and local leadership turnover (but) through it all, Cape Girardeau County has maintained an impressively stable economy while other surrounding communities and counties have struggled.”
Scott Meyer was Cape Girardeau’s city manager 12 years before retiring a few months ago, but he worked with Mehner when he worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation.
“John was one of the first people I met when I moved to Cape Girardeau to be the new district engineer for MoDOT’s Southeast District,” Meyer recalled. “I relied on his wisdom and acumen during those early years and could always count on an accurate read of the issues and how they would be received in the Cape area.”
Meyer said he and Mehner “didn’t always agree on how something should be done,” but they always agreed on the “big picture” of making Cape Girardeau an excellent place to live, work and play.
“One thing I remember John told me one day, years ago, was ‘everybody’s got stuff,’ meaning no matter who they are or how much money or power they have, everyone has things in their life that they are going through that nobody knows about,” Meyer added. “I have never forgotten that and try to look through that lens when talking about and dealing with others in our lives.”
Everyone B Magazine talked to about Mehner agreed the Cape Girardeau business community and the region overall has benefited from his efforts and efforts of the Cape Girardeau Chamber over the past three decades. The chamber itself has grown significantly during that time period in terms of budget, membership and staff.
“Our chamber has changed with the needs of our business community,” Mehner said. “We are laser focused on things that support our mission.”
He told B Magazine the time is right for him to leave the chamber.
“I still love everything I do, but I am ready for one more challenge in my working career, God willing,” he said. “There is a great team in place here and this is a great community. It is just time.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.