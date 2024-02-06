Area lawmaker wants to stiffen ATM robbery, damage penalties

State Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville, Missouri, (R-145) has introduced a bill in the General Assembly to make it a felony to tamper with an automated teller machine — either by successfully robbing an ATM or damaging it.

Rick Francis

"The increase in ATM smash-and-grabs in Missouri is 950% in the last two years," said Francis, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Financial Institutions. It is through Francis's panel that all proposed new banking bills pass in the legislature's lower chamber.

A hearing on Francis's bill, House Bill 2127, was held Wednesday in Jefferson City.

"We had two smash-and-grabs in 2019 in the state, but last year, we had 21. One was in Fredericktown, in my own district," he said.

Francis said the current state statute classifies thievery from or damage to an ATM as simple theft and destruction of property.

Francis, who was first elected in 2016, wants the penalty ratcheted up.

The lawmaker's bill calls for two felony categories of ATM crime.

A Wood & Huston Bank interactive teller machine (ITM) is situated in the parking lot of Cape Girardeau's Ace Hardware store, 1719 N. Kingshighway. Jeff Long

A person convicted of stealing from an ATM would get three to 10 years in prison, plus a fine of $10,000 or twice the amount of the cash grab. (Class C felony)

A person convicted of damaging an ATM and rendering it inoperable faces a sentence of no more than seven years, although a judge would have discretion to give the offender probation. (Class D felony)

Migration

"They were having these ATM crimes in Texas and the legislature there installed more substantive penalties. In reaction, the thieves moved into Arkansas. Arkansas then toughened its laws, too, and I've looked at all those statutes and I'm trying to implement something similar here," said Francis, who added he is unaware of any prior legislation aimed specifically at protecting ATMs in the Show Me State.

"The perpetrators are stealing a truck, sometimes a tow truck, and use it to smash into storefronts or wherever the ATMs are," Francis said. "They hook onto them and yank them off the bank wall or out of the concrete with a chain (and) it only takes two to three minutes. They do that, and zip — they're out in the countryside, where they cut into these machines and take the money."

Bank reaction

Phil Moore, market executive since 2017 for Banterra Bank in Cape Girardeau and East Prairie, Missouri, said he was pleased to hear about Francis's bill.

"It's very warranted because we're talking, basically, about robbery and ATMs hold a fairly significant amount of cash," said Moore, a Cape Girardeau Central graduate.