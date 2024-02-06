Area housing market ranks among nation's healthiest

The Cape Girardeau area has one of the healthiest housing markets in the nation, according to a report released this month by Nationwide Mutual Insurance.

The report, which examined stability of the U.S. housing industry, said the Cape Girardeau metropolitan statistical area (MSA) was ranked as the eighth most attractive housing market among 400 MSAs in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Cape Girardeau MSA includes Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties in Southeast Missouri and parts of Alexander County in Southern Illinois.

The MSA's housing market ranking was based on the stability of home prices in comparison to other MSAs throughout the nation.

Nationwide's quarterly Health of Housing Markets (HoHM) report also said the housing market is facing a spike in mortgage delinquencies almost as severe as during the height of the Great Recession more than a decade ago. But it also said government intervention is keeping the delinquencies from becoming foreclosures, thereby supporting the housing market.

The report found the rates of mortgages delinquent 90 days or more are peaking in nearly all corners of the nation, reaching levels close to those experienced in 2010 during the Great Recession's housing bust.

"The spike in mortgage delinquencies would normally have had a significantly negative impact, but delinquencies in the current environment should not be viewed as they have been in the past due to government policy changes," according to Nationwide senior vice president and chief economist David Berson.

"It seems the federal government learned a valuable lesson from the Great Recession, realizing that massive and timely forbearance policies were necessary," he continued. "As a result, many of these loans have not slipped into foreclosure."

National trends

With expectations forbearance options will be extended further under the incoming Biden administration, the national Leading Index of Healthy Housing Markets (LIHHM) remains in modestly positive territory, the Nationwide report noted.

While the latest HoHM report said the LIHHM remained in positive territory thanks to government intervention measures, the report also revealed the overall health of the housing market is still being weighed down by a mix of factors, including the recovering job market.