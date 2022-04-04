Area food bank receives gift

Buzzi Unicem has given $25,000 to Southeast Missouri Food Bank, the Sikeston-headquartered not-for-profit has announced.
"With rising food and gas prices, more people are needing our help. It is costing us more to acquire food and get it onto the plates of our neighbors facing hunger," said Joey Keys, food bank CEO, in a statement.
Keys said SEMO Food Bank assists 70,000 individuals each month in 16 Southeast Missouri counties.
