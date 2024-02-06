All sections
October 25, 2021
Area commercial permits
Commercial building permits were issued to the following by the City of Cape Girardeau's development services office. n Newbridge Retirement Community, 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road, for footing and foundation work. Impact Strategies is the contractor...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Commercial building permits were issued to the following by the City of Cape Girardeau's development services office.

  • Newbridge Retirement Community, 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road, for footing and foundation work. Impact Strategies is the contractor.
  • Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry, 141 S. Frederick St. DSW Development is the contractor.
  • Additionally, a permit was issued for interior renovation at 3065 William St., Suite 207. DSW Development is the contractor.
Commercial permits were issued by the City of Jackson.

  • Buildings at 1839-1841-1845-1847 Lewis Drive to Southeast Electric.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

