Area commercial permits

Commercial building permits were issued to the following by the City of Cape Girardeau's development services office.
- Newbridge Retirement Community, 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road, for footing and foundation work. Impact Strategies is the contractor.
- Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry, 141 S. Frederick St. DSW Development is the contractor.
- Additionally, a permit was issued for interior renovation at 3065 William St., Suite 207. DSW Development is the contractor.
Commercial permits were issued by the City of Jackson.
- Buildings at 1839-1841-1845-1847 Lewis Drive to Southeast Electric.
