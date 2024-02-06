Area chambers of commerce schedule membership events

A ribbon-cutting marking the opening of the new McDonald’s restaurant at 1701 N. Kingshighway will be hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The July Business After Hours gathering of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce members is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Teehouse Complex, 2901 Hawthorne Road in Cape Girardeau.

The Chaffee Chamber of Commerce will host its July membership lunch at noon Wednesday at Chaffee City Hall, 222 W. Yoakum Ave. in Chaffee. Chaffee chamber lunches are held on the second Wednesday of each month.

The Scott City Chamber of Commerce's July membership coffee is set for 7:15 a.m. Thursday at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City. The chamber's monthly coffee gatherings take place on the third Thursday of each month.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's July Business After Hours membership gathering will take place from 6 until 10 p.m. Thursday in conjunction with a Cape Catfish baseball game at Capaha Park.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 that evening. The chamber gathering will be along Catfish Alley east of Capaha Field.