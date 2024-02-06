All sections
BusinessJuly 12, 2021

Area chambers of commerce schedule membership events

A ribbon-cutting marking the opening of the new McDonald’s restaurant at 1701 N. Kingshighway will be hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The July Business After Hours gathering of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce members is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Teehouse Complex, 2901 Hawthorne Road in Cape Girardeau. ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

A ribbon-cutting marking the opening of the new McDonald’s restaurant at 1701 N. Kingshighway will be hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

n

The July Business After Hours gathering of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce members is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Teehouse Complex, 2901 Hawthorne Road in Cape Girardeau.

n

The Chaffee Chamber of Commerce will host its July membership lunch at noon Wednesday at Chaffee City Hall, 222 W. Yoakum Ave. in Chaffee. Chaffee chamber lunches are held on the second Wednesday of each month.

n

The Scott City Chamber of Commerce's July membership coffee is set for 7:15 a.m. Thursday at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City. The chamber's monthly coffee gatherings take place on the third Thursday of each month.

n

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's July Business After Hours membership gathering will take place from 6 until 10 p.m. Thursday in conjunction with a Cape Catfish baseball game at Capaha Park.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 that evening. The chamber gathering will be along Catfish Alley east of Capaha Field.

General admission tickets are $7 each and may be purchased through the Cape Catfish website at www.capecatfish.com or the chamber website at www.capechamber.com.

n

The Jackson chamber's July business breakfast is slated for 7:30 until 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Jackson Civic Center.

Because of space limitations, individual RSVPs are required. Reservations may be made through the chamber's website at www.jacksonmochamber.org.

n

A ribbon-cutting, hosted by the Cape chamber, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Cory's Ace Hardware, 1719 N. Kingshighway, in observance of the store's new ownership.

    Registration is open from now through Aug. 1 for the Jackson chamber's next Women's Impact Network (WIN) lunch scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Jackson Civic Center.

    The program will feature Chelsey Becker of Aurora Medical Spa in Cape Girardeau. Becker is a board-certified aesthetic nurse practitioner who will discuss skin care issues, skin treatments, anti-aging tips and "the five things we should do for our skin daily, weekly and monthly."

    A $20 fee, payable at the time of registration, covers the lunch cost. Registration fees may be paid online through the chamber website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.

