June 14, 2021

Area chambers of commerce have events this week

The Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its June Morning Coffee from 7:15 until 8 a.m. Thursday at The Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St. in Scott City. The chamber's monthly coffee gatherings are open to chamber members and their guests. A light breakfast will be provided...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its June Morning Coffee from 7:15 until 8 a.m. Thursday at The Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.

The chamber's monthly coffee gatherings are open to chamber members and their guests. A light breakfast will be provided.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP through the chamber's Facebook page or by emailing ScottCityMOChamber@gmail.com.

n

Beginning this month, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is altering its schedule of standard chamber membership events.

First Friday Coffee gatherings will continue to take place on the first Friday of most months at the Century Casino Event Center, but starting this month, the chamber will host quarterly speed-networking programs, and monthly "after hours" networking activities will be coordinated with various community events.

The first speed-networking activity will be from 3:30 until 5 p.m. Tuesday at VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, with networking starting at 4 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring their business cards and plan on getting to know "approximately 10 other members a little better," according to a recent chamber email.

Dates and times for upcoming "after hours" activities will be announced in the coming weeks. "These events will be similar to Business After Hours, but coupled with existing events in our community," according to the email. "For example, a Cape Chamber night at a Cape Catfish game."

Although not required, chamber members are asked to register for events through the chamber website, www.capechamber.com.

n

A pair of ribbon-cuttings are scheduled for this week.

Both the Cape and Jackson chambers will officiate a ribbon-cutting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Arnold Insurance, 875 N. Kingshighway in Cape, in observance of the agency’s 50-year anniversary.

At 1 p.m. Thursday at SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI), 755 S. Kingshighway in Cape, will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of SADI’s behavioral therapy clinic and day program.

