Area chambers of commerce have events this week

The Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its June Morning Coffee from 7:15 until 8 a.m. Thursday at The Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.

The chamber's monthly coffee gatherings are open to chamber members and their guests. A light breakfast will be provided.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP through the chamber's Facebook page or by emailing ScottCityMOChamber@gmail.com.

n

Beginning this month, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is altering its schedule of standard chamber membership events.

First Friday Coffee gatherings will continue to take place on the first Friday of most months at the Century Casino Event Center, but starting this month, the chamber will host quarterly speed-networking programs, and monthly "after hours" networking activities will be coordinated with various community events.

The first speed-networking activity will be from 3:30 until 5 p.m. Tuesday at VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, with networking starting at 4 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring their business cards and plan on getting to know "approximately 10 other members a little better," according to a recent chamber email.