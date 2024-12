Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Chamber 101 will be at 1:30 p.m. today at Regional Development Center, 220 N. Fountain St. n Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's 30th annual Golf Classic will begin at 11 a.m. (lunch), with tee off at noon Friday at Kimbeland Country Club, 2175 E. Jackson Blvd. At presstime, the four-person scramble was nearly sold out...