Area chamber presidents look back on 2019, ahead to 2020

As 2019 draws to a close, the Southeast Missourian asked the heads of the Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City chambers of commerce to reflect on the old year and offer insights into what they see in the coming year.
John Mehner, president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said business expansions and the area's "continued strong economy" are at the top of his list of best 2019 business stories in Cape Girardeau.
"We have had several local businesses expand, especially in the IT and health care sectors," he said, adding "IT sector companies have not made the announcement 'official' yet, but should do so very soon."
Mehner ticked off a list of several new businesses and other entities that came to Cape Girardeau in 2019.
"We welcomed Krispy Kreme, Laughing Gas Comedy N2O, Dogwood Social House, the Cape Catfish, Top of the Marq, Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, and Dana's Hallmark, just to name a few," he said.
The Cape Girardeau chamber president also noted in 2019 both the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority and the Marquette Tech District received national recognitions and grants to support their missions. Also, the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport achieved 10,000 boardings and KRCU announced a signal expansion into the Poplar Bluff, Missouri area.
Mehner said the planned addition of several new health care facilities in 2020 -- including SoutheastHEALTH's psychiatric hospital, an expanded Veterans Affairs clinic and a long-term dementia care nursing facility -- are "very important additions to the area and will provide additional professional jobs."
Speaking of jobs, Mehner said the Cape Girardeau chamber is working on a "talent retention and recruitment plan" that will be implemented in 2020.
Also in 2020, the Cape Girardeau chamber plans to start a "think tank" to help prepare the community for economic developments over the next decade.
"There will be major changes in many of economic sectors and we feel it is imperative to make sure we are prepared and on the cutting edge of transition for these changes," Mehner said. "Also, look for the announcement of a 'technology council' in partnership with Codefi, the Marquette Tech District Foundation and Southeast Missouri State University."
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Brian Gerau said any successes achieved by the Jackson chamber in the past year has been due to the work of the chamber membership.
"In order to look back at 2019 achievements, the Jackson chamber must first look at and thank all it's 525-plus members," he said. "Without them, there are no accomplishments."
Looking back, Gerau described 2019 as being the "year of the woman" in the Jackson chamber. "Our Women's Impact Network (WIN) emerged as our leading program," he said and noted the program's semi-monthly lunch meetings averaged more than 100 attendees, has an active organizing committee and a list of engaged sponsors.
"WIN is leading the way in addressing women's advocacy," Gerau said.
As one of the state's leading chambers of commerce, Gerau said the Jackson chamber is actively involved in helping other chambers in the area and that effort will continue into 2020.
"Watching chambers succeed with our help is always a goal," he said. "Either through partnerships or having our programs emulated, that's a source of pride for us."
The Jackson chamber's annual banquet and officer installation will be the evening of Jan. 10 at the Jackson Civic Center and will include recognition of the chamber's Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Educator of the Year, Ambassador of the Year and Woman of the Year, as well as presentation of the R.A. Fulenwider Award. For more information or for table reservations, call the Jackson chamber, (573) 243-8131.
Kyle McDonald credits Gerau and the Jackson chamber with helping revitalize the Scott City Chamber of Commerce in 2019.
"We started the year not knowing if we would have an organization by the end of the year," said McDonald, president of the Scott City chamber.
In May, he told the Southeast Missourian the chamber might have to fold due to lack of membership participation. "However, with the direction of the Jackson chamber, Brian Gerau and the support of the local business owners and city leaders, I can happily say the Scott City Chamber of Commerce is heading in the right direction to be an impactful organization in the Scott City area," McDonald said.
In 2019, the Scott City chamber focused on the needs of at-risk youth as it worked to support the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri, which provides after-school programming for elementary students in the Scott City school system.
"We also continued the tradition of awarding a scholarship to a local high school graduate who is planning on attending a postsecondary institution to learn a trade or to receive a degree in business," McDonald said.
The Scott City chamber has grown to the point McDonald said it could add a part-time staff member or intern to assist with chamber activities. "This could become a more permanent position," he said. "We also look forward to working with the local bicentennial committee, which is organizing some exciting activities surrounding Missouri's bicentennial in 2021."
Scott City chamber members meet on the second Thursday of the month for breakfast programs featuring guest speakers on various topics of local and area interest. "We have also incorporated an evening social on a quarterly basis, with the dates, times and locations posted on our website and Facebook page," McDonald said.
