Area chamber presidents look back on 2019, ahead to 2020

As 2019 draws to a close, the Southeast Missourian asked the heads of the Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City chambers of commerce to reflect on the old year and offer insights into what they see in the coming year.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

John Mehner

John Mehner, president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said business expansions and the area's "continued strong economy" are at the top of his list of best 2019 business stories in Cape Girardeau.

"We have had several local businesses expand, especially in the IT and health care sectors," he said, adding "IT sector companies have not made the announcement 'official' yet, but should do so very soon."

Mehner ticked off a list of several new businesses and other entities that came to Cape Girardeau in 2019.

"We welcomed Krispy Kreme, Laughing Gas Comedy N2O, Dogwood Social House, the Cape Catfish, Top of the Marq, Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, and Dana's Hallmark, just to name a few," he said.

The Cape Girardeau chamber president also noted in 2019 both the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority and the Marquette Tech District received national recognitions and grants to support their missions. Also, the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport achieved 10,000 boardings and KRCU announced a signal expansion into the Poplar Bluff, Missouri area.

Mehner said the planned addition of several new health care facilities in 2020 -- including SoutheastHEALTH's psychiatric hospital, an expanded Veterans Affairs clinic and a long-term dementia care nursing facility -- are "very important additions to the area and will provide additional professional jobs."

Speaking of jobs, Mehner said the Cape Girardeau chamber is working on a "talent retention and recruitment plan" that will be implemented in 2020.

Also in 2020, the Cape Girardeau chamber plans to start a "think tank" to help prepare the community for economic developments over the next decade.

"There will be major changes in many of economic sectors and we feel it is imperative to make sure we are prepared and on the cutting edge of transition for these changes," Mehner said. "Also, look for the announcement of a 'technology council' in partnership with Codefi, the Marquette Tech District Foundation and Southeast Missouri State University."

JACKSON

Brian Gerau

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Brian Gerau said any successes achieved by the Jackson chamber in the past year has been due to the work of the chamber membership.