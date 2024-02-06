All sections
BusinessJune 13, 2022

Area bankers named to lead state association

Adrian Breen, president/CEO of The Bank of Missouri and Wade "Pee Wee" Bartels, president/CEO of Alliance Bank, have been named chairman-elect and treasurer, respectively, of Missouri Bankers Association. Missouri Bankers Association, a statewide trade organization representing Missouri's banks, is based in Jefferson City...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Adrian Breen
Adrian Breen

Adrian Breen, president/CEO of The Bank of Missouri and Wade "Pee Wee" Bartels, president/CEO of Alliance Bank, have been named chairman-elect and treasurer, respectively, of Missouri Bankers Association.

Wade "Pee Wee" Bartels
Wade "Pee Wee" Bartels
Missouri Bankers Association, a statewide trade organization representing Missouri's banks, is based in Jefferson City.

Announcement of new officers was made via Facebook on Thursday.

