Area bankers named to lead state association

Adrian Breen, president/CEO of The Bank of Missouri and Wade "Pee Wee" Bartels, president/CEO of Alliance Bank, have been named chairman-elect and treasurer, respectively, of Missouri Bankers Association.
Missouri Bankers Association, a statewide trade organization representing Missouri's banks, is based in Jefferson City.
Announcement of new officers was made via Facebook on Thursday.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.