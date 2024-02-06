All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJune 1, 2021

April jobless rate falls throughout Missouri

New data released late last week by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations shows a continuing decline in unemployment rates in virtually every Missouri county. While the new numbers indicate more Missourians are returning to work as the state recovers from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, some economists say a shrinking workforce is also a contributing factor as some working-age Missourians who had previously been in the workforce chose not to seek employment in April.. ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

New data released late last week by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations shows a continuing decline in unemployment rates in virtually every Missouri county.

While the new numbers indicate more Missourians are returning to work as the state recovers from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, some economists say a shrinking workforce is also a contributing factor as some working-age Missourians who had previously been in the workforce chose not to seek employment in April.

For April, the most recent month for which data is available, Cape Girardeau County's jobless rate stood at 3.2%, down from 3.7% in March, and matching the county's pre-pandemic rate of 3.2% in February 2020.

Also in April, the number of initial claims for unemployment benefits in Cape County dropped to 389, marking the first month this year the county's initial jobless claims has fallen below 400.

In the adjoining counties of Bollinger, Perry and Scott, the unemployment percentages also dropped in April compared to March. Bollinger County's rate fell almost a full percentage point, from 4.4% to 3.5%, Perry County saw a half-percentage point decrease, from 3.4% to 2.9%, and in Scott County the rate fell from 4.1% to 3.5%.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Elsewhere in Southeast Missouri, the April unemployment rates compared to March percentages were:

  • Butler — 4.3%, down from 5.3%.
  • Dunklin — 5.4%, down from 6.3%.
  • Iron — 4.8%, down from 6.2%.
  • Madison — 4.0%, down from 4.5%.
  • Mississippi — 4.1%, down from 4.7%.
  • New Madrid — 4.1%, down from 4.5%.
  • Pemiscot — 7.1%, down from 7.7%.
  • Ripley — 4.8%, down from 5.6%.
  • St. Francois — 4.7%, down from 5.3%.
  • Ste. Genevieve — 2.7%, down from 3.6%.
  • Stoddard — 4.2%, down from 4.7%.
  • Wayne — 4.4%, down from 5.1%.

At 1.9%, Gentry County in Northwest Missouri, had the state's lowest unemployment rate in April, while Taney County, in which Branson is located, was the county with the state's highest jobless rate in April, checking in at 9.2%, a slight increase from that county's 9.1% rate in March, but far below its peak unemployment rate of 24.5% in April 2020.

Missouri had an overall unemployment rate of 4.1% in April, according to the state labor department. Nationwide, the April unemployment rate was 6.1%, up slightly from 6.0% in March, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 16
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic ...
BusinessNov. 16
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major ...
BusinessNov. 15
Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles as the 'Trump bump' ...
BusinessNov. 15
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generatio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
BusinessNov. 15
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
BusinessNov. 15
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
BusinessNov. 14
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
BusinessNov. 14
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
Crowley: The importance of family business
BusinessNov. 13
Crowley: The importance of family business
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
BusinessNov. 12
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 12
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City
BusinessNov. 12
Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy