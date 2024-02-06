Application deadline approaching for lab technician program

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Three Rivers College has announced an application deadline of May 15 for the school's medical laboratory technician (MLT) program.
The program is part of the Missouri Health Professions Consortium (MHPC) and was developed to meet the growing demand for medical laboratory technicians in rural and underserved areas of the state.
The MLT program at Three Rivers is designed to prepare students to apply for the national MLT certification examination, as well as to meet employer expectations.
More information, including application forms for the MLT program, may be found online at www.trcc.edu/admissions/application.