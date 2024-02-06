Appliance delays plague residential projects

If you read this column regularly, you know that from time to time I've mentioned the ongoing renovation project at my house.

Like thousands of others who were spending lots of time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, my wife and I decided last summer our home was due for a major face-lift, upgrading every square inch of our main living area.

We wanted to do it right, so we worked with a designer, poured over numerous floor layouts and tweaked the numbers until we had a plan that met our needs at a projected cost that fit into our timeline and budget.

Or so we thought.

The project we thought would take about three months to complete is now entering month seven, and, because of the pandemic, we're not exactly certain how much longer it will take to completely finish the job.

I won't go into all the details, except to say some materials were delayed while others were incorrect or damaged in shipment, which resulted in further delays.

And while I can't say for certain, I think our dog would like the delays to last a little longer.

You see, his bed fits nicely into the space reserved for our new refrigerator and he will have to surrender the space once the refrigerator arrives ... or should I say "if" it arrives.

We ordered it — along with a new range, oven, dishwasher and microwave oven — on Oct. 2. At that time, the estimated delivery date was Nov. 20, meaning we would be able to host the family Thanksgiving dinner.

Oh, how naive we were.

November came and went, as did December and most of January. By February, most of the major appliances had arrived, but the cavity in the cabinetry reserved for the refrigerator remained.

In March we received word our refrigerator was due for delivery by the end of this week but we learned the other day our dog will probably not have to surrender his sleeping space until mid-to-late June.

Our story is apparently not unique. In a recent survey by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), 90% of the nation's home contractors reported having problems acquiring appliances for the homes they were building.

The problem has several causes, including disruptions in manufacturing supply chains when factories in China, which supply electronic components and other parts for "American made" appliances, shut down during the pandemic. There was also a spike in consumer demand early in the pandemic when homeowners "stocked up" on food and bought additional freezers and refrigerators to accommodate their additional supplies.

And then there are people like us who decided the pandemic was the perfect time to remodel their homes.

According to NAHB, the appliance shortage is impacting all brands in all price points, resulting in many months' worth of back orders. Appliance makers such as Whirlpool are trying to ramp up production, but they won't catch up for months.

"Our backlog is still at the level it was at the end of the third quarter of last year," said Whirlpool chief financial officer Jim Peters in a recent interview about the situation. He said the company hoped to work through most of the backlog by the end of June.

That's good, because our back ordered refrigerator is a KitchenAid brand, made by Whirlpool.

Now as for our kitchen backsplash, which was also ordered in October, we learned Friday it has finally arrived in the United States. We think it was somehow delayed last month in the Suez Canal.

