Apple's growing cash stash spurs talk of huge acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO -- As Apple's stash of cash grows, so does the possibility the world's most valuable company will use some of the money for a huge acquisition that would expand its empire beyond iPhones and other gadgets.

The company holds more than a quarter-trillion dollars it could use to go shopping.

So far, the guessing game has focused primarily on possible targets such as Netflix and Tesla Motors.

Either deal could make sense, given Apple's long-running interest in providing a TV service to consumers and its more recent work on self-driving cars.

But in recent months, the takeover talk has swirled around whether Apple might do something even more dramatic by making a bid for Walt Disney Co.

The mouse, the Apple

Such a combination would create the world's first company worth $1 trillion. Beyond that, an Apple-Disney marriage would unite some of the world's most successful brands in technology and entertainment -- a list that includes the iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, Mickey Mouse, Disneyland, ESPN, Lucasfilm, Pixar and Marvel.

"If there's a deal out there that would strike fear in the hearts of Silicon Valley and Hollywood, this could be it," RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani wrote in a recent research report assessing the logic of an Apple-Disney combination.

Apple doesn't discuss specific companies it might buy, but it's exploring far and wide, according to chief financial officer Luca Maestri.

"We are looking at every size of acquisition, so we will see how it goes going forward," Maestri said Tuesday.

Disney hasn't given any inclination it's looking for a buyer, but publicly held companies are required to consider all takeover offers.

Buying Disney would be expensive.

Daryanani estimates Apple would have to pay $157 per share, or about $250 billion.