B&H is pleased to announce Apple’s new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models all powered by the latest M4 family of processors. Delivering massive improvements over previous generations, the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max opens additional possibilities when it comes to enhancing creative development for business professionals, artists, programmers, and more.
Apple unveiled its latest entry to the MacBook Pro lineup with the new 14" and 16" MacBook Pro with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips. Sporting the familiar and iconic look of previous generations, the new MacBook Pro features new improvements under the hood designed to give users better performance on the go along with additional ports that transform the MacBook Pro into the centerpiece of your creative workstation.
Key Features
Sporting an ultra-thin design and a wide spectrum of colors to choose from, Apple aims to deliver a system that is not only efficient and powerful, but also aesthetically pleasing.
With M4, the new iMac delivers enhanced daily productivity with stronger performance that can handle demanding workflows like photo editing and even gaming. The M4’s Neural Engine is over three times faster than the previous M1 chip, allowing users to expand their AI capabilities. Additionally, the integrated GPU offers smooth gameplay, allowing you to experience titles like the upcoming Civilization VII on the iMac’s 24-inch 4.5K Retina display.
Multiple USB-C ports support Thunderbolt 4 speeds, giving you fast data transfers so you can connect even more accessories such as hubs, storage drives, and more. You can even support up to two external displays with a max 6K resolution, expanding your screen real estate for enhanced multitasking.
The new baseline iMac includes the 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and the non-Touch ID Magic Keyboard. For users who want more power, you can upgrade the iMac up to 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 32GB of unified memory, 2TB of storage, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, and the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. A new nano-texture glass option is also available which reduces screen glare without compromising image quality, ideal for brighter rooms and areas like storefronts.
Mac mini
Sporting a smaller footprint than the previous model, the new Mac mini not only takes up less space on your desktop, but it also provides you with additional connectivity options to help streamline your setup.
Coming in two models with the M4 and the M4 Pro processor. Each boasts impressive performance suitable for handling a wide range of tasks from chatting with others to media editing. The base M4 chip provides you with 10 cores for main processing and a 10-core GPU, which handles graphically intensive applications from your essential design software to your favorite games. Models sporting the M4 chip can be customized, scaling performance to your workload with up to 32GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage.
Providing you with additional power to handle resource-demanding tasks is the M4 Pro chip. Leveraging a 12-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, you get even greater performance to tackle small and medium scale video editing projects. The Mac mini also offers configurable unified memory and storage up to 64GB and 8TB, respectively, giving you greater multitasking, rendering, and application speeds.
Connectivity wise, the new Mac mini now features two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports at the front along with a 3.5mm combo audio jack for convenient connectivity for various devices. On the rear panel, a single HDMI port is available for the display of your choice which can produce up to 8K resolution at 60 Hz or 4K resolution at 240 Hz.
On Mac Mini models with the M4 chip, you get three Thunderbolt 4 ports which support data transfer speeds up to 40 Gb/s and native DisplayPort 1.4 output over USB-C for smooth visuals. Models with the M4 Pro chip get three Thunderbolt 5 ports which support up to 80 Gb/s data transfer speeds and DisplayPort 2.1 output for even greater performance for your resource-demanding peripherals and displays.
Additionally, you can configure the Mac mini with either Gigabit LAN or 10 Gigabit LAN for faster networking speeds, essential for uploading and downloading important assets. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 technologies are also built into the Mac mini for wireless connectivity to your network and your peripherals.
The new 14” and 16” MacBook Pro features deep improvements under the hood designed to give users better performance on the go along with additional ports that transform the MacBook Pro into the centerpiece of your creative workstation.
Key Features
All MacBook Pro models offer at least 16GB of unified memory as a baseline with configurations that can be scaled to meet your needs. All models also include the Liquid Retina XDR display with the option for the all-new, anti-glare nano-texture display and up to 1000 nits of brightness for SDR content. They also include an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera for video calls and up to 24 hours of battery life for long-lasting performance. The MagSafe 3 charging port also makes a return as well. Additionally, the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max processors each feature a 16-core Neural Engine designed to enhance throughput for Apple Intelligence.
Three USB-C ports are available with the M4 MacBook Pro supporting Thunderbolt 4 protocols while the M4 Pro and M4 Max models support Thunderbolt 5. An HDMI video output is also available for conducting presentations or expanding your screen real estate. An SDXC card slot is available for importing and exporting files like photos and videos. A 3.5mm headphone jack supports various headsets.
For more information about the new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models, including additional features, specs, and highlights, be sure to check out the detailed product page. Pre-orders will be available soon with a launch date of November 8th, 2024.
