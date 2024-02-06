All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
BusinessFebruary 24, 2025

Apple announces $500 billion investment in US amid tariff threats that could affect the iPhone

Apple plans a $500 billion U.S. investment, creating 20,000 jobs and a new Texas server factory, amid tariff threats that could impact iPhone costs. CEO Tim Cook emphasizes American innovation.

Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store on March 14, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
FILE - An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store on March 14, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple announced Monday that it plans to invest more than $500 billion in the United States over the next four years, including plans to hire 20,000 people and build a new server factory in Texas.

The move comes just days after President Donald Trump said Apple CEO Tim Cook promised him that the tech giant’s manufacturing would shift from Mexico to the U.S. Trump noted the company was doing so to avoid paying tariffs. That pledge, coupled with Monday's investment commitment, came as Trump continues to threaten to impose tariffs that could drive up the cost of iPhones made in China.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” Cook said in a company blog post.

Apple outlined several concrete moves in its announcement, the most significant of which is the construction of a new factory in Houston — slated to open in 2026 — that will produce servers to power Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI features. The company claims this factory will create “thousands of jobs.”

The announcement is similar to one Apple made in early 2018 — during the first Trump administration — that promised to create 20,000 new jobs as part of a $350 billion spend in the U.S. Trump was also mulling a tariff then that could have affected iPhones at the time, but he didn't end up targeting those devices during his first administration.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessFeb. 24
Chateau Girardeau focuses on security, individuality at new ...
BusinessFeb. 24
Little change in gasoline prices for the week
BusinessFeb. 24
Perryville chamber event to help attendees with 'elevator pi...
BusinessFeb. 24
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts following last week's...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stock market today: Global markets trade mixed as China shares surge
BusinessFeb. 21
Stock market today: Global markets trade mixed as China shares surge
A slide for Walmart weighs on Wall Street
BusinessFeb. 20
A slide for Walmart weighs on Wall Street
Federal Reserve officials see risks of higher inflation ahead, support pause in rate cuts
BusinessFeb. 19
Federal Reserve officials see risks of higher inflation ahead, support pause in rate cuts
From farms to bakeries, egg shortages and price hikes are challenging small businesses
BusinessFeb. 19
From farms to bakeries, egg shortages and price hikes are challenging small businesses
Stock market today: Asia stocks mixed as Chinese technology stocks slip
BusinessFeb. 19
Stock market today: Asia stocks mixed as Chinese technology stocks slip
Stock market today: Wall Street rises to a record following a small gain for the S&P 500
BusinessFeb. 18
Stock market today: Wall Street rises to a record following a small gain for the S&P 500
Saint Francis advances AI program for easier clinical paperwork
BusinessFeb. 17
Saint Francis advances AI program for easier clinical paperwork
Switch to summer fuel raises gasoline prices
BusinessFeb. 17
Switch to summer fuel raises gasoline prices
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy