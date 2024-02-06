AP sources: Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to lead Uber

DETROIT -- Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been named Uber's top executive, taking the job of mending the dysfunctional ride-hailing giant and turning it from money-losing behemoth to a profitable company.

Uber's fractured eight-member board voted to hire Khosrowshahi late Sunday, capping three days of meetings and the withdrawal of former top candidate Jeffery Immelt, former CEO and still chairman of General Electric, two people briefed on the decision said. They didn't want to be identified because the decision had not been officially announced Sunday night.

Khosrowshahi has been CEO of Expedia since August of 2015. The online booking site is one of the largest travel agencies in the world.

He'll replace ousted CEO Travis Kalanick and faces the task of changing Uber's culture that has included sexual harassment and allegations of deceit and corporate espionage.

Uber also is losing millions every quarter as it continues to expand and invest in self-driving cars.