Antiquing hobby becomes business in downtown Cape Girardeau

Main Street Antiques at 19 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau was born from a love for antiquing.

It's a hobby Rhonda Cook and her husband love to do.

"We love to go to auctions and estate sales, and we just love vintage and antique items," she said.

She has had other businesses, including being a tour guide in the past or a real-estate agent in the present. But Main Street Antiques is unlike anything she's done before.

The business opened Saturday, Jan. 6, with a grand opening event scheduled for March.

A collection of toy trucks is one of the more popular vendor spaces at Main Street Antiques. Owner Rhonda Cook said her store offers numerous items that are either vintage, or over 50 years old, or antique at over 100 years old. Christopher Borro

Cook estimated she has some 3,000 items in the store between her own booths and various other vendors, who can rent out space by the square foot.

Among the collection, shoppers can find artwork, dishes, furniture, comic books, toys, clocks, quilts and more. Cook plans on opening an upstairs addition to hold even more items in the near future.