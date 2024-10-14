Anthem makes donation to SEMO Food Bank

Anthem, the largest for-profit managed health care company within the Blue Cross/Blue Shield association, presented a $100,000 check last week to Sikeston, Missouri-based Southeast Missouri Food Bank.
The check presentation, part of Hunger Action Month's kickoff, included a Thursday local mobile food pantry sponsored by Anthem, which served 155 households, 93 which had never before attended a SEMO Food Bank distribution.
Anthem's service area includes Missouri and 13 other states.
The Scott County-headquartered food bank, which plans to open a satellite location this fall in Jackson, said it is serving an additional 1,000 households each month "as inflation makes it more difficult for families to make ends meet," according to a news release.
