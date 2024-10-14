All sections
BusinessSeptember 6, 2022

Anthem makes donation to SEMO Food Bank

Anthem, the largest for-profit managed health care company within the Blue Cross/Blue Shield association, presented a $100,000 check last week to Sikeston, Missouri-based Southeast Missouri Food Bank. The check presentation, part of Hunger Action Month's kickoff, included a Thursday local mobile food pantry sponsored by Anthem, which served 155 households, 93 which had never before attended a SEMO Food Bank distribution...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Joey Keys, SEMO Food Bank's executive director, on the left helping to hold the enlarged check, accepts a $100,000 gift Thursday from managed care company Anthem. Other food bank employees and Anthem representatives joined Keys for the presentation in Sikeston, Missouri.
Joey Keys, SEMO Food Bank's executive director, on the left helping to hold the enlarged check, accepts a $100,000 gift Thursday from managed care company Anthem. Other food bank employees and Anthem representatives joined Keys for the presentation in Sikeston, Missouri.

Anthem, the largest for-profit managed health care company within the Blue Cross/Blue Shield association, presented a $100,000 check last week to Sikeston, Missouri-based Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

The check presentation, part of Hunger Action Month's kickoff, included a Thursday local mobile food pantry sponsored by Anthem, which served 155 households, 93 which had never before attended a SEMO Food Bank distribution.

Anthem's service area includes Missouri and 13 other states.

The Scott County-headquartered food bank, which plans to open a satellite location this fall in Jackson, said it is serving an additional 1,000 households each month "as inflation makes it more difficult for families to make ends meet," according to a news release.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

