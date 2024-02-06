Anglin promoted by Saint Francis Healthcare System

Ashley Anglin, RN, was promoted last month to manager of care coordinator by Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Anglin began her career with the hospital system 12 years ago, starting as a nurse assistant in the Neurosciences Unit and moving up to lead charge nurse.
In 2019, Anglin took on the role of utilization review clinician and transitioned to utilization care navigator last year.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.