BusinessMay 9, 2022
Anglin promoted by Saint Francis Healthcare System
Ashley Anglin, RN, was promoted last month to manager of care coordinator by Saint Francis Healthcare System. Anglin began her career with the hospital system 12 years ago, starting as a nurse assistant in the Neurosciences Unit and moving up to lead charge nurse...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Ashley Anglin
Ashley Anglin

Ashley Anglin, RN, was promoted last month to manager of care coordinator by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Anglin began her career with the hospital system 12 years ago, starting as a nurse assistant in the Neurosciences Unit and moving up to lead charge nurse.

In 2019, Anglin took on the role of utilization review clinician and transitioned to utilization care navigator last year.

