Angie Menz joins Cape Girardeau's EBO MD

Angie Menz, MSN, FNP-C, a nurse practitioner, is joining EBO MD in its direct primary care clinics in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Menz, a Cape Girardeau native, comes to EBO from Parkland Health Center in Farmington, Missouri, where she was a provider in the emergency department.
Menz's previous roles include experience in hospital ERs, as a hospitalist nurse practitioner and as a registered nurse in clinics and medical centers across Southeast Missouri.
Menz earned bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
