Angela Kramer joins Saint Francis in inaugural position

Angela Kramer

Kramer brings 22 years of experience to her new role. Before her time in Columbus, she had worked as the director of patient care practice for interventional radiology, as well as the director of ambulatory surgery, at Baycare Health System in Clearwater, Florida.

She earned her Master of Business Administration in health care management from Saint Leo University in Florida and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Phoenix.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.