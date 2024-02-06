Angela Kramer joins Saint Francis in inaugural position

Angela Kramer has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System in a new executive position.
She will become the hospital’s first vice president of perioperative services. Kramer had previously served as the executive director of surgical services at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare in Columbus, Georgia.
“In her previous role, Angela demonstrated outstanding leadership overseeing perioperative service operations. Her expertise and achievements in perioperative care make her an invaluable addition to Saint Francis Healthcare System,” Justin Davison, president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.
Kramer brings 22 years of experience to her new role. Before her time in Columbus, she had worked as the director of patient care practice for interventional radiology, as well as the director of ambulatory surgery, at Baycare Health System in Clearwater, Florida.
She earned her Master of Business Administration in health care management from Saint Leo University in Florida and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Phoenix.
