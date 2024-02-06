All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMarch 27, 2023

Andy McGill named assistant superintendent of human resources and support services at Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — Andy McGill has been hired by Sikeston Public Schools to serve as its assistant superintendent of human resources and support services. McGill returns to the Sikeston school district -- where he previously worked for 16 years — after serving as the assistant principal at Cape Girardeau Central High School the past two years. McGill previously served as the athletic director for Sikeston Public Schools...

Standard Democrat
Andy McGill
Andy McGill

SIKESTON, Mo. — Andy McGill has been hired by Sikeston Public Schools to serve as its assistant superintendent of human resources and support services.

McGill returns to the Sikeston school district — where he previously worked for 16 years — after serving as the assistant principal at Cape Girardeau Central High School the past two years. McGill previously served as the athletic director for Sikeston Public Schools.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I am honored and excited to return to Sikeston Public Schools," McGill said. "As a graduate of Sikeston High School, I am proud to have the opportunity to work alongside outstanding administrators, teachers and staff members to continue the rich traditions and build on the successes of our school community."

McGill's wife, Sarah, has been with the district 23 years, and his two sons attend Sikeston Public Schools.

"We are very fortunate to have Mr. McGill as a part of our Sikeston Public School administrative team," superintendent Shannon Holifield said. "He brings a professionalism, dedication, and community-minded approach to this role. He has invaluable team-building experience and a commitment to Bulldog Nation and to our district's vision."

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 28
Stock market today: Wall Street climbs ahead of a big week f...
BusinessOct. 28
Morning chamber event to focus on Cape music scene
BusinessOct. 28
Restaurant, salon among new businesses coming to Cape Girard...
BusinessOct. 28
Pluck Boutique moves to full-time Broadway location

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri gasoline prices plummet week to week
BusinessOct. 28
Missouri gasoline prices plummet week to week
Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board
BusinessOct. 28
Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
BusinessOct. 28
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy