"I am honored and excited to return to Sikeston Public Schools," McGill said. "As a graduate of Sikeston High School, I am proud to have the opportunity to work alongside outstanding administrators, teachers and staff members to continue the rich traditions and build on the successes of our school community."

McGill's wife, Sarah, has been with the district 23 years, and his two sons attend Sikeston Public Schools.

"We are very fortunate to have Mr. McGill as a part of our Sikeston Public School administrative team," superintendent Shannon Holifield said. "He brings a professionalism, dedication, and community-minded approach to this role. He has invaluable team-building experience and a commitment to Bulldog Nation and to our district's vision."