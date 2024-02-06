Andrew Williams promoted at First Missouri State Bank

Andrew Williams has been promoted to mortgage banker by First Missouri State Bank, with three locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Williams joined FMSB in 2015 and is a graduate of Lindenwood-Belleville University.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.