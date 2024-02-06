Analog and then some: The allure of the fountain pen

In an age of screens and keyboarding, when kids hardly learn cursive anymore, fountain pens -- along with their old-timey accoutrements such as blotters, bottled ink and fancy nibs -- are making a comeback. There are jazzy new colors and styles, and an array of affordable options.

It's a trend driven less by nostalgic baby boomers than by an eco- and fashion-conscious younger set, many of them drawn to the analog attractions of pens, ink and paper.

"Interest in fountain pens has really taken off in the 10 years we've been in business, especially among people ages 20 to 35," said Brian Goulet, who owns the online site The Goulet Pen Company with his wife, Rachel.

"Back in the '90s and 2000s, what was the rage was expensive, limited-edition Montblanc and other luxury brands," he said. "What's happened is that with the rise of social media and entry-level fountain pens, a lot of companies have come out with pens in wild colors and styles."

The Namiki Emperor Dragon fountain pen is seen in this undated photo. Sarah Mattozzi ~ The Goulet Pen Company via AP

Whereas standard ink colors were once limited to black or blue, colors now have evocative names such as California Teal or Azurite, and the inks have features such as quick-drying options, sparkles and sophisticated sheens.

Kathleen Desaye, manager of the Goods for the Study stationery store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, said, "We just started a fountain pen club due to customer demand. The club meets once a month, and people can bring in their fountain pen collections or favorite inks and just share their love of pens."

Goulet, who has posted more than 2,000 fountain-pen-related YouTube videos, is something of a rock star of the fountain pen world. He spoke by phone from Tokyo, where he was attending the 100th anniversary celebration of the Japanese fountain pen company Platinum, some of whose pens feature delicate, traditional designs like koi or autumn leaves.

"I started out as a pen turner, making wood rollerball pens by hand. But as soon as I discovered this fountain pen world, I started plugging into the community, posting videos that I hoped would be helpful to them, and building trust and loyalty among people passionate about fountain pens," Goulet said. "We now have a company of 40 people and a real following."