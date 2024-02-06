All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 22, 2024

An upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop

Gasoline prices are rising as winter sets in, with Missouri's average at $2.75 per gallon, up nine cents from last week. Nationally, prices average $3.05, with extremes in Oklahoma and Hawaii.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

The winter solstice has passed by, and as daylight hours increase so too are gasoline prices in Missouri and across the country.

The average regular gasoline price in Missouri stood at $2.75 per gallon, the eighth lowest in the nation but a full nine cents more expensive than a week ago. Nationally, the average per gallon was $3.05, slightly higher than in previous weeks. Oklahoma’s low of $2.58 a gallon and Hawaii’s high of $4.54 stood as the extremes.

Diesel prices averaged out at $3.14 per gallon in Missouri and $3.51 a gallon nationally.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.64;

Cape Girardeau: $2.69;

Perry: $2.70;

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott: $2.83.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.59 to $2.99;

Jackson: $2.39 to $2.55;

Perryville: $2.58 to $2.79;

Scott City: $2.75 to $2.82.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 22
Professional development: business leaders on the impact of ...
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a...
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is work...
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big mornin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy