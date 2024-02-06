An upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop

The winter solstice has passed by, and as daylight hours increase so too are gasoline prices in Missouri and across the country.

The average regular gasoline price in Missouri stood at $2.75 per gallon, the eighth lowest in the nation but a full nine cents more expensive than a week ago. Nationally, the average per gallon was $3.05, slightly higher than in previous weeks. Oklahoma’s low of $2.58 a gallon and Hawaii’s high of $4.54 stood as the extremes.

Diesel prices averaged out at $3.14 per gallon in Missouri and $3.51 a gallon nationally.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.64;

Cape Girardeau: $2.69;

Perry: $2.70;