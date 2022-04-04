An epiphany and a family legacy — the story of Foxy Lady Stuff

In the 1960s television series "I Dream of Jeannie," an astronaut found a bottle in the sand.

Removing the bottle's stopper, smoke emerged along with a genie with incredible powers — changing the space voyager's life forever.

The show was entertaining fiction.

In real life, Emily Fulenwider Fox, owner/proprietor of Jackson's Foxy Lady Stuff, found something, a stone, on a Wisconsin beach.

The discovery led Fox on a path to a new vocation, plus a way to begin to heal from the death of her father and to reclaim a building in uptown, at 208 S. High St., that had been in her family's possession since Franklin Roosevelt entered the White House.

Origins

Fox is the granddaughter of R.A. Fulenwider, someone who might be called Jackson royalty.

Fulenwider, who founded a pharmacy in 1939 in Jackson, was a civic leader, political advocate and devoted member of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. In fact, the chamber's most prestigious annual award is named for him.

Granddaughter Emily now occupies the building her grandfather had built in 1933 at the height of the Great Depression.

"He had it constructed with a gable roof in case a second floor was ever added, which never happened," Fox recalled.

Fulenwider rented out 208 S. High until Fox's father, chiropractor Rowland Fulenwider, took it over and established his practice in December 1976.

"Dad was there until 2005, when he struck by a car on his way home for lunch," remembered Fox, who added her father passed away from his injuries 40 days later.

After the death of her father, the building was vacant until Fox herself formally started her own handcrafted jewelry business in November 2020.

After 15 years of sitting idle, there was much to do to make the structure serviceable again.

"For example, the floor had five layers of carpet glued together and we had to pull it up," she said, adding that her late father's office "is still like he left it the day he was struck," as an ongoing tribute.

Foxy Lady Stuff, a shop featuring handcrafted jewelry, is at 208 S. Main St. in Jackson. Emily Fulenwider Fox, the proprietor, stands in front of the building, which has been in her family for three generations. Jeff Long

Inspiration

Fox, who worked 20 years as an ultrasound technician in Cape Girardeau, said she and her family were once enjoying a vacation along Lake Michigan in the Badger State.

"I found a piece of sea glass on the beach. That day happened to be 12 years after my dad died to the day. When I found that piece, it was a message. I knew if God could do that with a piece of broken glass, He could do that with my heart," she said.

Finding sea glass also came a good time for Fox vocationally.

"I had torn my rotator cuff," Fox recalled. "I tried to do my job for awhile but was in a lot of pain. Ended up I could only do the ultrasound one day a week because it took four days for my shoulder to recover. That's one of the reasons I make jewelry full time now."

Sea glass refers to naturally weathered pieces of glass, which often have the appearance of tumbled stones.

Today, Emily, along with her husband and teenage son, have collected sea glass plus various stones, all of which are used in the jewelry Fox makes entirely by hand.