Amtrak doubling service between St. Louis, KC

Amtrak and the State of Missouri have announced they will restore the second of two daily round-trip trains on Amtrak's Missouri River Runner line between St. Louis and Kansas City.

The additional rail service, starting July 19, is being funded by the state and the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which will keep both trains running through the end of the year.

Amtrak reduced service between the two Missouri cities in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.