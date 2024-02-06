Amid scorching temps, gas prices spike

Missouri gas prices shot up in the past week, soaring to $3.45 Saturday, July 29, up a full 17 cents in the period, according to AAA.

At this time in 2022, Show Me State fuel cost on average $3.90.

The average U.S. price is now $3.76.

An analysis by CNN Business posits several reasons for the jump in motor fuel: oil, record temperatures and refinery issues.

"The sudden spike is being driven in part by a jump in oil prices, which sit at three-month highs as OPEC cuts production. Saudi Arabia and Russia are intentionally holding back supply in a bid to lift prices -- and that strategy is starting to work," reports the cable network.

Additionally, a U.S. ExxonMobil refinery shut down because of unscheduled maintenance, and others have seen refinery output drop because of extreme heat.