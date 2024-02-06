America's center of population remains in the Show Me State

The Census Bureau's 2020 report shows Hartville in Wright County, Missouri, is the closest town to the new population center of the United States. The previous center was in Plato in neighboring Texas County. According to the Associated Press, the 11.8 mile move to Hartville is the smallest population center shift in a century.
