American Queen postpones Cape Girardeau visit

American Queen, a 436-passenger riverboat, will delay its planned Friday, Nov. 18, visit to Cape Girardeau’s Riverfront Park until 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

VisitCape, which promotes paddlewheeler visits to Cape Girardeau, said the boat’s owner, American Queen Steamboat Company, did not give a reason for the postponement but river levels on the Mississippi remain low because of continuing drought conditions.