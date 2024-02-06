American Queen postpones Cape Girardeau visit

American Queen, a 436-passenger riverboat, will delay its planned Friday, Nov. 18, visit to Cape Girardeau’s Riverfront Park until 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
VisitCape, which promotes paddlewheeler visits to Cape Girardeau, said the boat’s owner, American Queen Steamboat Company, did not give a reason for the postponement but river levels on the Mississippi remain low because of continuing drought conditions.
American Queen, with its six decks, is reportedly the largest steamboat ever constructed.
