BusinessNovember 7, 2022

American Queen postpones Cape Girardeau visit

American Queen, a 436-passenger riverboat, will delay its planned Friday, Nov. 18, visit to Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park until 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. VisitCape, which promotes paddlewheeler visits to Cape Girardeau, said the boat's owner, American Queen Steamboat Company, did not give a reason for the postponement but river levels on the Mississippi remain low because of continuing drought conditions...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A riverfront yoga class Aug. 3, 2019, with the American Queen paddlewheeler boat docked along the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau. Owners of American Queen have postponed the boat's planned visit to Riverfront Park until Friday, Dec. 2.
A riverfront yoga class Aug. 3, 2019, with the American Queen paddlewheeler boat docked along the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau. Owners of American Queen have postponed the boat's planned visit to Riverfront Park until Friday, Dec. 2.Southeast Missourian file

American Queen, a 436-passenger riverboat, will delay its planned Friday, Nov. 18, visit to Cape Girardeau’s Riverfront Park until 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

VisitCape, which promotes paddlewheeler visits to Cape Girardeau, said the boat’s owner, American Queen Steamboat Company, did not give a reason for the postponement but river levels on the Mississippi remain low because of continuing drought conditions.

American Queen, with its six decks, is reportedly the largest steamboat ever constructed.

Business
