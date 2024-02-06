American Duchess riverboat coming to Cape Girardeau this week

The American Duchess riverboat, a four-year old paddle wheel steamboat with a passenger capacity of 166, will be docked at the Cape Girardeau riverfront Friday afternoon, according to the cruise line's website.
The ship will stop in Cape Girardeau as part of a seven-day cruise from Clarksville to Memphis, Tennessee, ending on Dec. 20.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.