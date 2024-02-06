Ameren, SoutheastHEALTH receive industry recognitions

For the third consecutive year and seventh time overall, Site Selection Magazine has designated Ameren Corporation as a "top utility in economic development."
The recognition, announced last week, takes into account Ameren's economic development work in Missouri and Illinois and was based on several criteria, including business programs and incentives as well as job-creating infrastructure.
Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, pointed to the company's Smart Energy Plan, which he said has helped bring 5,000 new jobs to Missouri while retaining an additional 4,200 jobs.
In addition, the availability of a modern and flexible electric grid and natural gas infrastructure along with business incentives have been cited by business leaders in their decisions to expand or relocate in downstate Illinois, according to Richard Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois.
The complete list of "top utilities in economic development" appears in the September issue of Site Selection magazine and online at www.siteselection.com.
n
Southeast Hospital announced last week it has received the American Heart Association's 2021 Get With the Guidelines (GWTG) Heart Failure Gold-Plus Quality Achievement Award, the GWTG STEMI (a type of heart attack) Receiving Center Silver-Plus Award and a GWTG Stroke Silver-Plus Award.
In addition, the hospital reports it has also been recognized on the American Heart Association's Target: Heart Failure Honor Role, Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll and Target: Stroke Honor Roll.
The awards recognize the implantation of various quality improvement measures for cardiovascular and stroke patients that are intended to provide evidence-based, efficient and coordinated care leading to lower mortality rates, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions.
Southeast has also been recognized by the American College of Cardiology in the "Best Hospitals" issue of U.S. News & World Report for its heart patient care.
According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have experienced some form of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke and heart failure.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.