Ameren, SoutheastHEALTH receive industry recognitions

For the third consecutive year and seventh time overall, Site Selection Magazine has designated Ameren Corporation as a "top utility in economic development."

The recognition, announced last week, takes into account Ameren's economic development work in Missouri and Illinois and was based on several criteria, including business programs and incentives as well as job-creating infrastructure.

Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, pointed to the company's Smart Energy Plan, which he said has helped bring 5,000 new jobs to Missouri while retaining an additional 4,200 jobs.

In addition, the availability of a modern and flexible electric grid and natural gas infrastructure along with business incentives have been cited by business leaders in their decisions to expand or relocate in downstate Illinois, according to Richard Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois.

The complete list of "top utilities in economic development" appears in the September issue of Site Selection magazine and online at www.siteselection.com.

