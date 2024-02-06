All sections
BusinessMay 10, 2021

Ameren providing utility assistance

Ameren Missouri, working with the Missouri Public Service Commission and Office of Public Counsel, is directing an additional $3.5 million to help eligible customers dealing with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southeast Missourian

Ameren Missouri, working with the Missouri Public Service Commission and Office of Public Counsel, is directing an additional $3.5 million to help eligible customers dealing with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These additional funds will support more customers as we head into summer, a time when electricity usage is typically much higher," said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of the St. Louis-based utility company.

According to a statement last week from Ameren Missouri, the funds will be used in three ways:

  • $1.3 million will be used to create a new energy efficiency program for eligible low-income customers.
  • $1 million will help fund a network of local energy assistance agencies that distribute energy assistance funds to customers in need.
  • $1.2 million will fund additional energy assistance programs throughout the balance of 2021.

More information about emergency assistance available to Ameren Missouri customers is available online at www.AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

