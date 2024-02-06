Ameren providing utility assistance

Ameren Missouri, working with the Missouri Public Service Commission and Office of Public Counsel, is directing an additional $3.5 million to help eligible customers dealing with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These additional funds will support more customers as we head into summer, a time when electricity usage is typically much higher," said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of the St. Louis-based utility company.

According to a statement last week from Ameren Missouri, the funds will be used in three ways: