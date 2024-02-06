In an effort to improve the areas’s energy reliability for local communities, Ameren is proposing its “Grand Tower Crossing Project.” The plan is to construct a new 138-kiloVolt transmission line going from a new substation just north of Grand Tower, Ill. to a Wittenberg substation.

The goal is to have the project — a nearly four-mile line to connect a new substation, referred to as Jenkins, in Illinois with an existing Wittenberg substation — completed and in service to the community by the end of 2028.

Tuesday, Feb. 25, there were a couple of opportunities — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again from 5 to 7 p.m. — to meet with project organizers, ask questions, see the proposed route, at the Trinity Lutheran School Gymnasium in Altenburg. This is the second round of open houses Ameren has hosted regarding its Grand Tower Crossing Project.

The Grand Tower Crossing Project includes the construction of a new, approximately 4 mile, 138-kV transmission line to connect an existing Citizen’s Electric substation in Perry County, Missouri, across the Mississippi River to a new substation in Jackson County, Ill. The goal, according to Ameren officials, is to have the new transmission line in service and providing benefits to the community by the end of 2028.

The remainder of 2025 is reserved for developing and finalizing the route while permitting and regulatory processes are set aside for 2026. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in 2027.

“The Grand Tower Crossing Project will help the members of Citizens Electric by improving system reliability and increasing transmission capacity for our 27,000 members, creating a stronger and more resilient electric network and providing long-term benefits for the electric needs of our local members,” Daniel Coomes, the vice president of engineering for Citizens Electric Corporation, said in a press release. “These investments will benefit the entire community.”

During each open house, the Grand Tower Crossing Project team will include project overview information and an opportunity to provide input. Both open house sessions will include the same information with no formal presentation. There will also be a self-paced, virtual engagement and comment map available starting Feb. 24.

In addition to the Feb. 25 open house in Altenburg, representatives from both Ameren and the Citizens Electric Cooperation welcomed those with questions and concerns in mid-January at Perryville’s Knights of Columbus Hall.

“We collected valuable feedback from our open house sessions in January, and we consider this a critical step in our planning and routing process,” said Eric Paulek, project manager for the Grand Tower Crossing Project. "We hope interested members of the public will join us in Altenburg to learn more about the project, ask questions and share their feedback so we can take into account any needs and concerns from the community.”

“(During) our project process, we’ve done some research in regards to the study area,” said Leah Dettmers, “It started in the fall. It started in the fall of ’24 and took us until early 2025.”

The feedback from those in Perry County has been helpful, according to Dettmers, who serves as the manager of stakeholder relations and training at Ameren.

“What we’ve learned is there’s a lot of public feedback, there’s a lot of sensitivities and opportunities that we’ve worked with the public on learning about, and as we go through the process, it becomes deductive as we get one final route that minimizes impacts to the communities and maximizes opportunities. So what we’ll do from here is we’ll file a proposed route to the Missouri PSC (Public Services Commission) with that input in mind in April of this year, 2025.”