Ameren Missouri rate hike filing

Ameren Missouri, citing estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas, filed for a rate hike with the Missouri Public Service Commission — which became effective last Friday — impacting approximately 133,600 natural gas customers in 25 Missouri counties, including Cape Girardeau and Scott.
Under the filing, rates increased from $0.77 per hundred cubic feet to $0.93.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.