BusinessAugust 23, 2021

Ameren Missouri offering free Nest thermostats

For a limited time, Ameren Missouri customers can receive a Nest thermostat, which typically retails for about $129, for only the required sales tax. The offer was announced last week by Ameren, which said Nest thermostats can save electricity customers an average of 15% on their cooling costs...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

For a limited time, Ameren Missouri customers can receive a Nest thermostat, which typically retails for about $129, for only the required sales tax.

The offer was announced last week by Ameren, which said Nest thermostats can save electricity customers an average of 15% on their cooling costs.

Ameren said the offer is possible thanks to "instant discounts" and enrollment in the utility company's Peak Time Savings program.

More information is available online at www.AmerenMissouri.com/ZeroDollarNest.

