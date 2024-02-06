Ameren Missouri offering free Nest thermostats

For a limited time, Ameren Missouri customers can receive a Nest thermostat, which typically retails for about $129, for only the required sales tax.
The offer was announced last week by Ameren, which said Nest thermostats can save electricity customers an average of 15% on their cooling costs.
Ameren said the offer is possible thanks to "instant discounts" and enrollment in the utility company's Peak Time Savings program.
More information is available online at www.AmerenMissouri.com/ZeroDollarNest.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.