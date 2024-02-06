Ameren Missouri electric, gas rates to rise in 2022 first quarter

On Wednesday, the Missouri Public Service Commission gave the green light to allow Ameren Missouri to increase annual electric revenues by approximately $220 million effective for service rendered on and after Feb. 28. The utility regulatory body cut Ameren's request from $299 million. It is the first general electric rate hike for the utility since March 2017.

The state PSC also gave its permission for annual natural gas revenues to increase approximately $5 million, also on Feb. 28. Ameren Missouri sought a $9.4 million increase. The last natural gas rate hike was in January 2011.