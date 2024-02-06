Ameren Missouri bills heading lower

Ameren Missouri residential customers will soon see lower electric bills because of action last week by Missouri Public Service Commission.
The Commission approved a filing made by Ameren Missouri to adjust lower the fuel adjustment charge (FAC) on customer bills.
Effective Sunday, Oct. 1, FAC will drop approximately $2.17 per month from $5.26 to $3.09 for a customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity.
Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.2 million customers.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.