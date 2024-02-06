All sections
BusinessJune 5, 2023
Ameren donates for Bollinger County tornado recovery
Ameren announced Friday, June 2, a $15,000 donation to Woodland Fire Protection District following the deadly April 5 EF2 tornado in Glen Allen and Grassy, Missouri, that killed five and destroyed more than a dozen homes.
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., surveys damage April 10 and visits with relief workers and tornado victims in Glen Allen, Missouri. Ameren has announced a donation to assist with recovery efforts in impacted Bollinger County communities.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., surveys damage April 10 and visits with relief workers and tornado victims in Glen Allen, Missouri. Ameren has announced a donation to assist with recovery efforts in impacted Bollinger County communities.Danny Walter

Ameren announced Friday, June 2, a $15,000 donation to Woodland Fire Protection District following the deadly April 5 EF2 tornado in Glen Allen and Grassy, Missouri, that killed five and destroyed more than a dozen homes.

Funds received from the utility company will be used to assist with essential first responder equipment and infrastructure after the twister, which packed 130 mile per hour winds.

