Ameren donates for Bollinger County tornado recovery

Ameren announced Friday, June 2, a $15,000 donation to Woodland Fire Protection District following the deadly April 5 EF2 tornado in Glen Allen and Grassy, Missouri, that killed five and destroyed more than a dozen homes.
Funds received from the utility company will be used to assist with essential first responder equipment and infrastructure after the twister, which packed 130 mile per hour winds.
