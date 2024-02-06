Amber Swain joins Cape Girardeau veterinary clinic

Amber Swain, DVM, has joined LaCroix Pet Hospital, 2984 County Road 620 in Cape Girardeau.
Swain received her doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge in 2006.
She has practiced veterinary medicine in Charleston, Missouri, for the past 16 years.
