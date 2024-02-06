Amber Gramlisch joins women's practice

Amber Gramlisch, APRN, FNP-BC, has joined Cape Care for Women as a family nurse practitioner.
Gramlisch earned a Master of Science in Nursing at Southeast Missouri State University and began her career at Saint Francis in 2016 as a registered nurse in the progressive care unit, and transitioned to Family BirthPlace in 2017.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.